Alexander Barabanov will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Looking to wager on Barabanov's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

Barabanov's plus-minus this season, in 17:30 per game on the ice, is -4.

Barabanov has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 12 games this year, Barabanov has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Barabanov has an assist in three of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Barabanov goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Barabanov has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 12 Games 4 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

