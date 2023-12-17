For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Holtz a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

Holtz has scored in eight of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Holtz averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:24 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:09 Home W 7-2

Devils vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

