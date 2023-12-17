Anthony Beauvillier will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks face off on Sunday at United Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Beauvillier's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Beauvillier has averaged 12:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Beauvillier has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Beauvillier has recorded a point in a game eight times this season over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 29 games this year, Beauvillier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Beauvillier's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Beauvillier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+41) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 1 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.