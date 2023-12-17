Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
Can we anticipate Anthony Duclair finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- In five of 27 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Duclair's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:57
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 4-3
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
