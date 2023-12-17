Can we anticipate Anthony Duclair finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duclair stats and insights

  • In five of 27 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Duclair's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.