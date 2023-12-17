Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will face the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Duclair against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 14:45 on the ice per game.

In five of 27 games this season, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Duclair has a point in seven games this year (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

Duclair has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 27 games played.

Duclair's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 26.7% chance of Duclair having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 1 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

