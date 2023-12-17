How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Having dropped three straight, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.
Tune in to NBCS-CHI and NHL Network to watch the Canucks and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Canucks Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 104 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 67 goals this season (2.3 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 18 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|29
|12
|12
|24
|27
|25
|40.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|23
|6
|10
|16
|12
|13
|55.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|29
|9
|5
|14
|10
|23
|47.8%
|Nick Foligno
|29
|4
|8
|12
|9
|21
|45.5%
|Seth Jones
|27
|0
|11
|11
|30
|12
|-
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 75 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank third.
- The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the NHL with 116 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.6 assists per outing).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|31
|15
|28
|43
|16
|15
|54.3%
|Quinn Hughes
|31
|9
|30
|39
|21
|15
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|31
|11
|27
|38
|11
|16
|49.5%
|Brock Boeser
|31
|22
|14
|36
|12
|11
|25%
|Filip Hronek
|31
|2
|25
|27
|24
|7
|-
