Having dropped three straight, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Tune in to NBCS-CHI and NHL Network to watch the Canucks and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Canucks Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 104 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 67 goals this season (2.3 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 18 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 29 12 12 24 27 25 40.8% Philipp Kurashev 23 6 10 16 12 13 55.4% Jason Dickinson 29 9 5 14 10 23 47.8% Nick Foligno 29 4 8 12 9 21 45.5% Seth Jones 27 0 11 11 30 12 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 75 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank third.

The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the NHL with 116 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.6 assists per outing).

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players