Player prop bet options for J.T. Miller, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday (at 3:00 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Bedard's 12 goals and 12 assists in 29 games for Chicago add up to 24 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Philipp Kurashev is a leading scorer for Chicago with 16 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 10 assists in 23 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Jason Dickinson is a top contributor on offense for Chicago with nine goals and five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 43 points in 31 games (15 goals and 28 assists).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Quinn Hughes has 39 points (1.3 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 30 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

