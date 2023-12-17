The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, face the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Lopez, in his most recent game (December 16 win against the Pistons), produced five points and five blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Lopez's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.8 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.3 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 19 21.4 PR -- 17.5 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Rockets

Lopez is responsible for taking 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 105.1 points per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 17th in the league.

The Rockets give up 22.7 assists per contest, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are second in the NBA, allowing 10.8 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 33 7 3 0 1 3 0 10/22/2022 29 9 5 2 3 5 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.