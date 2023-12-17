Bucks vs. Rockets December 17 Tickets & Start Time
On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) take on the Houston Rockets (12-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and Space City Home Network.
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 31.8 points, 5.1 assists and 10.9 boards per game.
- Damian Lillard posts 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Malik Beasley posts 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA) with 3 made 3-pointers per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun is putting up 20 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's also draining 53.3% of his shots from the field.
- On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are receiving 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.
- Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Bucks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Rockets
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|109.8
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.5
|50%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|36%
