On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) take on the Houston Rockets (12-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and Space City Home Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network

BSWI, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 31.8 points, 5.1 assists and 10.9 boards per game.

Damian Lillard posts 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Bobby Portis averages 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Malik Beasley posts 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA) with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 20 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's also draining 53.3% of his shots from the field.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Bucks Rockets 123.3 Points Avg. 109.8 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 50% Field Goal % 46.1% 38.1% Three Point % 36%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.