Two streaking teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Rockets are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak allive against the Bucks, winners of three straight. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 20 of 25 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 243.5 in its games this year, 13 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 11-14-0 ATS this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 24 times and won 18, or 75%, of those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 20 80% 124.2 233.7 119.2 224.3 235.9 Rockets 5 22.7% 109.5 233.7 105.1 224.3 220

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed worse at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Bucks put up 124.2 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 105.1 the Rockets allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 105.1 points, it is 11-13 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Bucks and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 11-14 4-6 17-8 Rockets 17-5 3-0 7-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Bucks Rockets 124.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 11-13 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 18-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 105.1 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-4 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.