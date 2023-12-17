Bucks vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two streaking teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Rockets are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak allive against the Bucks, winners of three straight. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 20 of 25 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points.
- Milwaukee has an average point total of 243.5 in its games this year, 13 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 11-14-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been favored 24 times and won 18, or 75%, of those games.
- This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|20
|80%
|124.2
|233.7
|119.2
|224.3
|235.9
|Rockets
|5
|22.7%
|109.5
|233.7
|105.1
|224.3
|220
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed worse at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.
- The Bucks put up 124.2 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 105.1 the Rockets allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 105.1 points, it is 11-13 against the spread and 18-6 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|11-14
|4-6
|17-8
|Rockets
|17-5
|3-0
|7-15
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Bucks
|Rockets
|124.2
|109.5
|2
|27
|11-13
|4-1
|18-6
|3-2
|119.2
|105.1
|23
|1
|1-3
|16-4
|4-0
|13-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.