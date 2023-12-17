The Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) match up against the Houston Rockets (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Damian Lillard of the Bucks and Alperen Sengun of the Rockets are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network

Bucks' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Bucks beat the Pistons 146-114. With 33 points, Lillard was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 33 4 5 0 1 6 Bobby Portis 31 12 1 1 0 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo 22 8 6 1 0 0

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 31.4 points, 10.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.2 blocks.

Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 4.4 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.5 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 1.2 assists and 6.6 boards per contest.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 34.5 11.2 5.6 2.1 1.4 0.2 Damian Lillard 25.7 4.8 7.9 0.8 0.5 3.3 Brook Lopez 14.9 4.3 2.2 0.9 3.3 2 Bobby Portis 12.3 6.7 0.9 0.5 0.7 1.2 Malik Beasley 12.5 5 1.3 0.9 0.4 3.1

