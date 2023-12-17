The Vancouver Canucks (20-9-2) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-1, losers of three in a row) at United Center. The matchup on Sunday, December 17 begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NHL Network.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 while scoring 18 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). They have allowed 34 goals.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Sunday's matchup.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-225)

Canucks (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Pick Em

Blackhawks vs Canucks Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 9-19-1 this season and are 2-1-3 in overtime contests.

Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-3-1).

This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games and registered 10 points with a record of 5-4-0.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-5-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 1st 3.74 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 1st 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.59 30th 28th 28.1 Shots 27.2 30th 15th 30 Shots Allowed 32.5 28th 6th 25.45% Power Play % 9.89% 31st 23rd 77.08% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

