Will Christian Watson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Watson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Watson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 422 yards on 28 receptions (15.1 per catch) and five TDs. He also has four carries for 11 yards.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/ankle): 25 Rec; 394 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jayden Reed (LP/ankle): 48 Rec; 540 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|28
|422
|105
|5
|15.1
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|2
|21
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|7
|5
|94
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|71
|2
