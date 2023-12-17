Should you bet on Dawson Mercer to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

Mercer has scored in seven of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Mercer has scored three goals on the power play.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:30 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:31 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:01 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 19:25 Home W 7-2

Devils vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

