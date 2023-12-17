Dawson Mercer will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks play on Sunday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Mercer's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dawson Mercer vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Mercer has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:16 on the ice per game.

Mercer has a goal in seven games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mercer has a point in 10 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 28 games this year, Mercer has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Mercer having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mercer Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-27).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 28 Games 2 12 Points 2 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.