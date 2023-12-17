Will Dontayvion Wicks Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dontayvion Wicks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 15 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wicks' stats can be found below.
Wicks' season stats include 394 yards on 25 receptions (15.8 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for one yard. He has been targeted 42 times.
Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Jayden Reed (LP/ankle): 48 Rec; 540 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Wicks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|42
|25
|394
|138
|1
|15.8
Wicks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Saints
|6
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|5
|3
|91
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|2
|20
|0
