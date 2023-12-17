When the New Jersey Devils take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Haula light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

On the power play, Haula has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.