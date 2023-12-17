The New Jersey Devils, Erik Haula included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Haula's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Erik Haula vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Haula has averaged 12:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Haula has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 23 games this season, Haula has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Haula has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Haula has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Haula going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-27).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 23 Games 2 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

