Fabian Zetterlund will be among those on the ice Sunday when his San Jose Sharks play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Zetterlund against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 17:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Zetterlund has a goal in eight of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zetterlund has a point in nine of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of 30 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zetterlund has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 30 Games 5 12 Points 0 8 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

