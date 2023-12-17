Will Filip Zadina Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Zadina a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zadina stats and insights
- Zadina has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zadina recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|13:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.