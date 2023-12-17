For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Zadina a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadina stats and insights

  • Zadina has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:12 Away W 5-4 OT
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 13:37 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.