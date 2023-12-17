Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) have a home matchup with the Houston Rockets (13-9) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, December 17. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

TV Channel: BSWI and Space City Home Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1233.9 866.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.6 39.4 Fantasy Rank 4 21

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

The Bucks have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 124.2 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 119.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

Milwaukee ranks 15th in the NBA at 44 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.3 its opponents average.

The Bucks hit 14.3 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in the NBA). They are making 1.9 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12.4 per game while shooting 35.3%.

Milwaukee has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (15th in NBA action), 1.1 more than the 12.2 it forces on average (23rd in the league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun provides the Rockets 19.7 points, 9 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets put up 109.5 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 105.1 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +96 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Houston records 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in league) while conceding 44 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

The Rockets make 12.4 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 10.8 per game their opponents make, at a 31.2% rate.

Houston forces 12.1 turnovers per game (24th in league) while committing 12.8 (11th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 6.1 4.1 Usage Percentage 34.3% 26.9% True Shooting Pct 65.9% 57.6% Total Rebound Pct 17.3% 14.9% Assist Pct 25.9% 27.9%

