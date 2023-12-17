The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Givani Smith find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In one of 25 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).
  • Smith has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:53 Away L 1-0
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:03 Away L 5-4 SO
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:46 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:58 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 2:59 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:54 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

