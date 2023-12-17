Should you wager on Henry Thrun to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2600 (Bet $10 to win $260.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

  • Thrun is yet to score through five games this season.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Thrun has picked up one assist on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
