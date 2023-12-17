Should you wager on Henry Thrun to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2600 (Bet $10 to win $260.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thrun stats and insights

Thrun is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Thrun has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.