Jack Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:01 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 16 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points 11 times.

In 11 of 23 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.8% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-27).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 23 Games 2 37 Points 5 14 Goals 2 23 Assists 3

