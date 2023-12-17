The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jan Rutta light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +3200 (Bet $10 to win $320.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rutta stats and insights

Rutta is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

Rutta has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 20:04 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 6-5 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.