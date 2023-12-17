Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you're considering a wager on Dickinson against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Jason Dickinson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:03 per game on the ice, is +2.

In seven of 29 games this season, Dickinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dickinson has recorded a point in a game 11 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Dickinson has an assist in five of 29 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Dickinson hits the over on his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dickinson has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +41.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 3 14 Points 1 9 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

