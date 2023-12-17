The Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jayden Reed find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Reed has 48 catches (74 targets) and tops the Packers with 540 yards receiving (41.5 per game) plus five TDs.

Reed has had a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 13).

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0

