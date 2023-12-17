Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 17?
Can we anticipate Jesper Bratt lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- Bratt has scored in nine of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- On the power play, Bratt has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.
- Bratt averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Bratt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|14:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|18:12
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 7-2
Devils vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
