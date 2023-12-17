Can we anticipate Jesper Bratt lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

Bratt has scored in nine of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Bratt has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

Bratt averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:12 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 19:13 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:47 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 7-2

Devils vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

