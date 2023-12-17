The New Jersey Devils, including Jesper Bratt, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to bet on Bratt's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesper Bratt vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Bratt has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:06 on the ice per game.

In nine of 28 games this year, Bratt has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 20 of 28 games this year, Bratt has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 28 games this year, Bratt has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Bratt's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

Bratt has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-27).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 28 Games 2 36 Points 4 12 Goals 2 24 Assists 2

