The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

  • Siegenthaler is yet to score through 28 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:00 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:27 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:55 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 7-2

Devils vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

