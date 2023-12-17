Jordan Love has a good matchup when his Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 264.1 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Love has racked up 3,084 passing yards this year (237.2 per game), including 23 passing TDs and 11 picks. Love has tacked on 233 rushing yards (plus two rushing touchdowns) on 41 carries while compiling 17.9 yards per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Love and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Love vs. the Buccaneers

Love vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed six opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed eight players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

Love will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers allow 264.1 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have conceded 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th among NFL defenses.

Watch Packers vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Packers Player Previews

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 248.5 (-115)

248.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Love with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Love Passing Insights

So far this year, Love has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in nine of 13 opportunities.

The Packers have passed 58.0% of the time and run 42.0% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Love's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 17th in the league.

In 12 of 13 games this season, Love completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs seven times.

He has 25 total touchdowns this season (83.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Love has passed 73 times out of his 447 total attempts while in the red zone (57.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-105)

Love Rushing Insights

So far this season, Love has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

Love has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has seven carries in the red zone (12.7% of his team's 55 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 25-for-39 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 268 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-40 / 322 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 21-for-40 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.