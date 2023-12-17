When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Justin Bailey score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Bailey scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Bailey averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

