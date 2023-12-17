Will Justin Bailey Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Justin Bailey score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bailey stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Bailey scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Bailey averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
