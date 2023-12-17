Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Labanc a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Labanc averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:10
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
