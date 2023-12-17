For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kevin Labanc a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Labanc averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:10 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-3
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.