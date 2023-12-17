Will Kyle Burroughs Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Burroughs stats and insights
- Burroughs is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Burroughs has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Burroughs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 4-3
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
