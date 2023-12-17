Will Louis Crevier Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Louis Crevier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Crevier stats and insights
- Crevier is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- Crevier has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
