Luke Hughes will be among those on the ice Sunday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Hughes' props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Luke Hughes vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.

In four of 28 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hughes has a point in 12 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-27) ranks 30th in the NHL.

