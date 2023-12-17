Can we count on Luke Kunin scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

