The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Mario Ferraro find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Ferraro scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 2.0% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:30 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:56 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:18 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:06 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:10 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 26:08 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:55 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:29 Home W 4-3

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

