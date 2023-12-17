The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Marquette vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Marquette Players to Watch

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Emily Carver: 15.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Faith Alston: 16.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 6.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Mariah Frazier: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexis Black: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

