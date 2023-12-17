Can we anticipate Mikael Granlund lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Granlund stats and insights

  • Granlund has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Granlund averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 18:47 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:51 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:51 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 3 1 2 20:32 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:46 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:02 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.