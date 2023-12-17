Mikael Granlund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Looking to wager on Granlund's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund has averaged 21:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Granlund has a goal in three of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Granlund has a point in 11 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points six times.

Granlund has an assist in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Granlund hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Granlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 4 19 Points 1 3 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.