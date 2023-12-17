Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
When the San Jose Sharks play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mike Hoffman find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in six of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 24.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|9:39
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.