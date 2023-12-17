When the San Jose Sharks play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mike Hoffman find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman has scored in six of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 24.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:39 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 4-3

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

