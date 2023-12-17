Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 17?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Nathan Bastian going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Bastian has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|4:53
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.