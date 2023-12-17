On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Nathan Bastian going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

  • Bastian has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Bastian has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.