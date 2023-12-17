On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Nathan Bastian going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Bastian has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.