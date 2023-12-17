On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Nico Hischier going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

  • In six of 17 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Hischier has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Hischier's shooting percentage is 20.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:45 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2

Devils vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

