Nico Hischier will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Looking to bet on Hischier's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nico Hischier vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 13:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In six of 17 games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hischier has a point in 10 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hischier's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Hischier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -27 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 2 14 Points 2 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

