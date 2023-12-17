Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
Can we count on Nikita Okhotyuk scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Okhotyuk stats and insights
- Okhotyuk is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Okhotyuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
