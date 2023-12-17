Can we count on Nikita Okhotyuk scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:12 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:51 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 2-1 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

