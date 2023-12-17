Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Zaitsev has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

