Sunday's contest that pits the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) versus the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 76, Oral Roberts 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-6.3)

Oklahoma State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Oklahoma State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Oral Roberts' 4-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cowboys are 4-4-0 and the Golden Eagles are 4-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oklahoma State Performance Insights

The Cowboys average 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +60 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State is 117th in college basketball at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

Oklahoma State connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (129th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 33.1% rate.

The Cowboys average 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (175th in college basketball), and give up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

Oklahoma State forces 12.2 turnovers per game (181st in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (243rd in college basketball play).

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 150th in college basketball, and allowing 72.9 per contest, 228th in college basketball) and have a +32 scoring differential.

Oral Roberts loses the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It records 34.2 rebounds per game, 277th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 41.7.

Oral Roberts hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.3% from deep (54th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.8%.

Oral Roberts has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 7.9 (first in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.