The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oklahoma State Stats Insights

The Cowboys make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

Oklahoma State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 273rd.

The Cowboys record only 1.0 more point per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (72.9).

Oklahoma State is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.3% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Oral Roberts has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 298th.

The Golden Eagles average 9.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Cowboys allow (67.2).

Oral Roberts has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

Oklahoma State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma State scored 70.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.

In home games, the Cowboys allowed 7.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in road games (70.5).

When playing at home, Oklahoma State averaged 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than in road games (7.5). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

At home Oral Roberts is scoring 82.0 points per game, 10.0 more than it is averaging away (72.0).

At home, the Golden Eagles allow 63.3 points per game. Away, they give up 80.6.

At home, Oral Roberts drains 11.3 3-pointers per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (10.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (36.9%).

Oklahoma State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2023 Creighton L 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/5/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 70-68 Banterra Center 12/10/2023 Tulsa W 72-57 Paycom Center 12/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/20/2023 Wofford - Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/31/2023 South Carolina State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule