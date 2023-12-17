The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oklahoma State Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Oklahoma State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 273rd.
  • The Cowboys record only 1.0 more point per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (72.9).
  • Oklahoma State is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.3% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oral Roberts has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 298th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 9.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Cowboys allow (67.2).
  • Oral Roberts has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

Oklahoma State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oklahoma State scored 70.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Cowboys allowed 7.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in road games (70.5).
  • When playing at home, Oklahoma State averaged 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than in road games (7.5). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Oral Roberts is scoring 82.0 points per game, 10.0 more than it is averaging away (72.0).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles allow 63.3 points per game. Away, they give up 80.6.
  • At home, Oral Roberts drains 11.3 3-pointers per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (10.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (36.9%).

Oklahoma State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Creighton L 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/5/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 70-68 Banterra Center
12/10/2023 Tulsa W 72-57 Paycom Center
12/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/20/2023 Wofford - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/31/2023 South Carolina State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Tulsa W 79-70 Mabee Center
12/9/2023 Ozark Christian W 110-51 Mabee Center
12/12/2023 @ Texas Tech L 82-76 United Supermarkets Arena
12/17/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/19/2023 John Brown - Mabee Center
12/29/2023 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center

