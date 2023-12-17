How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oklahoma State Stats Insights
- The Cowboys make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- Oklahoma State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 273rd.
- The Cowboys record only 1.0 more point per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (72.9).
- Oklahoma State is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Oral Roberts Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.3% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
- Oral Roberts has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 298th.
- The Golden Eagles average 9.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Cowboys allow (67.2).
- Oral Roberts has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
Oklahoma State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma State scored 70.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.
- In home games, the Cowboys allowed 7.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in road games (70.5).
- When playing at home, Oklahoma State averaged 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than in road games (7.5). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).
Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison
- At home Oral Roberts is scoring 82.0 points per game, 10.0 more than it is averaging away (72.0).
- At home, the Golden Eagles allow 63.3 points per game. Away, they give up 80.6.
- At home, Oral Roberts drains 11.3 3-pointers per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (10.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (36.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oklahoma State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Creighton
|L 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/10/2023
|Tulsa
|W 72-57
|Paycom Center
|12/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/31/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Tulsa
|W 79-70
|Mabee Center
|12/9/2023
|Ozark Christian
|W 110-51
|Mabee Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 82-76
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/19/2023
|John Brown
|-
|Mabee Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.