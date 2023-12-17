The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-7.5) 142.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Oral Roberts is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Oklahoma State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oklahoma State is 75th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (81st).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cowboys have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +25000 at the beginning to +50000.

Oklahoma State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.